Gaming Intelligence
IWG and Virginia Lottery launch new e-draw game

22nd May 2023 12:27 pm GMT
SG

The Virginia Lottery has expanded its iLottery game portfolio after going live with a new e-draw game developed by Instant Win Gaming (IWG).

The newly launched digital-only lotto game merges a classic lotto mechanic with a progressive jackpot prize.

The gameplay is a 6/42 draw matrix and participants can purchase up to four tickets for each draw. Six matching numbers wins the top jackpot prize.

The game is similar to the lottery’s retail draw game, Lotto Virginia, which is powered by IWG’s progressive jackpots engine InstantJackpots.

“Kudos to the Virginia Lottery for continuing to innovate within its iLottery portfolio. An on-demand draw game with a progressive jackpot grand prize will help expand the Lottery's online player base,” said IWG vice president of North America Jason Lisiecki. “I'm thrilled about this launch, as it appeals to a traditional lotto audience and showcases the wide capabilities of our progressive jackpot game lineup.”

Virginia Lottery strategic games manager Scott Kenyon commented: “This game has “Lotto” potential! Lotto Virginia plays an important role in our content acquisition strategy, as it can potentially introduce draw game players to our eInstant games.

“Whenever one of our draw games has a jackpot run, we see a surge in new iLottery registrations. Now we can offer these players a familiar playstyle and brand, but in a digital-only eInstant format. It’s a natural next step for our iLottery product mix, and we look forward to seeing how it performs with our players.”

