IGT agrees eInstants cross-licensing deal with FDJ Gaming Solutions

New York-listed supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has signed a cross-licensing agreement with FDJ Gaming Solutions (FGS), the B2B arm of French lottery operator La Française des Jeux.

The agreement was signed by subsidiary IGT Global Services, and gives both companies access to each other’s full suite of eInstant games.

The first phase of the deal will see IGT offer its eInstant games to FDJ, operator of France's National Lottery, while FGS will offer its games to the IGT-operated Lotterie Nazionali, the concessionaire of draw-based games and instant tickets in Italy.

"This cross-licensing content agreement with IGT is an exciting step for FGS as we look to further expand our footprint across Europe and provide the most compelling eInstant games to the players of La Française des Jeux in France," said FDJ vice president of B2B Pascal Blyau. "As the leader in global lottery, IGT has a wide variety of top-performing, award-winning content that will enhance our current offering so players can continue enjoying the ultimate lottery playing experiences."

IGT senior vice president of global iLottery Srini Nedunuri added: "Italy and France are home to two of the most sophisticated and successful lotteries in the world, operated by IGT and FDJ Group respectively.

"Our agreement with FGS reflects a commitment to delivering premier eInstant games and responsible iLottery experiences to millions of lottery players in these two countries and offers a gateway for deploying additional world-class content."

Shares in La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (PA:FDJ) were trading marginally higher at €36.06 per share in Paris Monday morning, while shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) closed at $31.89 per share in New York Friday.