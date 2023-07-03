This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

IGT agrees eInstants cross-licensing deal with FDJ Gaming Solutions

3rd July 2023 9:47 am GMT
La Française des Jeux (FDJ)
SG

New York-listed supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has signed a cross-licensing agreement with FDJ Gaming Solutions (FGS), the B2B arm of French lottery operator La Française des Jeux.

The agreement was signed by subsidiary IGT Global Services, and gives both companies access to each other’s full suite of eInstant games.

The first phase of the deal will see IGT offer its eInstant games to FDJ, operator of France's National Lottery, while FGS will offer its games to the IGT-operated Lotterie Nazionali, the concessionaire of draw-based games and instant tickets in Italy.

"This cross-licensing content agreement with IGT is an exciting step for FGS as we look to further expand our footprint across Europe and provide the most compelling eInstant games to the players of La Française des Jeux in France," said FDJ vice president of B2B Pascal Blyau. "As the leader in global lottery, IGT has a wide variety of top-performing, award-winning content that will enhance our current offering so players can continue enjoying the ultimate lottery playing experiences."

IGT senior vice president of global iLottery Srini Nedunuri added: "Italy and France are home to two of the most sophisticated and successful lotteries in the world, operated by IGT and FDJ Group respectively.

"Our agreement with FGS reflects a commitment to delivering premier eInstant games and responsible iLottery experiences to millions of lottery players in these two countries and offers a gateway for deploying additional world-class content."

Shares in La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (PA:FDJ) were trading marginally higher at €36.06 per share in Paris Monday morning, while shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) closed at $31.89 per share in New York Friday.

Related Tags
eInstant Games FDJ FDJ Gaming Solutions France IGT iLottery Instant Lottery Italy Lottery
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

The Lottery Corporation proposes Steve Morro as new director

IGT extends long-standing partnership in Belgium with Loterie Nationale

Puerto Rico issues two more online sports betting licences

Gila River Resorts & Casinos opens fourth casino in Arizona

IGT launches omnichannel games in Canada with PlayAlberta.ca

IGT and Scientific Games agree landmark instant lottery deal in Brazil

IGT seeks strategic alternatives for Global Gaming and PlayDigital segments

IGT secures exclusive long-term Wheel of Fortune rights

IGT extends Svenska Spel VLT deal and expands in Canada

IGT secures long-term iLottery contract with Connecticut Lottery

IGT unveils first omnichannel jackpot in US via Wheel of Fortune slots

Svenska Spel joins Playtech’s iPoker network

IGT continues long-running WestLotto partnership in Germany

Malta National Lottery to re-launch instant tickets under new IGT deal

Bally’s names Marcus Glover as CFO; Patel appointed vice chairman

Greentube
BRAGG Gaming
Digitain
coinpayments
Yggdrasil
ReferOn
Galaxsys
Playtech
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok