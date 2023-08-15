The Health Lottery revamps flagship lottery game

British society lottery operator The Health Lottery has revamped its flagship lottery game, which has been renamed The Big Win.

Alongside the launch of a new website, logo and identity for the overall brand, its five-times-a-week lottery game will have a new prize structure from Wednesday, with the main prize in its free second chance prize draw increasing to £475,000 (up from £250,000).

Players who buy a ticket for any Wednesday or Saturday night draw are automatically entered into a free second chance prize draw, which takes place shortly after the first draw.

Additional changes to the game's structure include a prize of £300, up from £250, when players match four balls on any draw, while direct debit players will automatically be entered into a monthly raffle that will see 10 players win £100 each.

“To improve our appeal to players, we’ve increased our Saturday night free prize draw to the highest level possible for a society lottery operator,” said The Health Lottery CEO Lebby Eyres. “Players will be able to win a truly life-changing amount from this weekend’s draw. Though the free second chance prize draw jackpot will almost double, tickets to the main draw will still cost £1.”

Eyres added: “We’ve also rebranded to give the draw its own identity. As The Health Lottery’s portfolio of games has expanded beyond the original lottery draw, we decided it was time the main game was differentiated more strongly from our other products.”

Other changes being introduced as part of The Health Lottery’s rebrand include a Mega Monday promotion, where anyone playing QuickWin on Mondays is entered into a £500 raffle, as well as Super Sunday, which offers a £500 raffle for instant win games bought on Sundays.

“We want to drive more engagement with our most loyal customers and relate to them better," said Eyres. "From August, we will be asking them about different topics each month to obtain feedback on our rebrand, their journeys, instant win games, good causes and so on, with a view to making sure our product is as closely aligned with our players’ preferences as possible.”

In addition to The Big Win, The Health Lottery also offers draw-based games All or Nothing and QuickWin, as well as a selection of online instant win games.