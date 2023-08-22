Scientific Games unveils new iLottery content aggregation platform

Scientific Games is looking to significantly expand its portfolio of iLottery products through the launch of the SG Content Hub and Partner Program.

The SG Content Hub offers access to multiple iLottery game studios and integrates with a lottery’s existing gaming systems and iLottery technology.

Partner game studios that are part of the company’s Partner Program will have access to select licensed brands from Scientific Games’ portfolio, such as The Price Is Right, Monopoly and The Game of Life, to develop new iLottery games only available on the SG Content Hub.

The games can be rolled out across retail and digital platforms, and cover instant scratch games, Fast Play terminal-generated games, and eInstant games.

“We’ve laid the foundations of our all-new digital lottery business over the past 16 months, now we are applying our 50 years of game portfolio management experience to help lotteries build dynamic, high-performing iLottery game programs with top games from a selection of game studios,” said Scientific Games president of Digital and Sports Steve Beason. “Combining the SG Content Hub and Partner Program is ground-breaking for the lottery industry. There’s nothing like it available in the market today.”

Steve Hickson, vice president of digital games for Scientific Games, commented: “The SG Content Hub gives lotteries access to iLottery games from our game studios as well as curated, best-in-class games from boutique studios they may not have access to. The number of studios in our Partner Program will continue to grow for the ultimate benefit of lotteries and their players’ entertainment experience.

“Scientific Games has long been known for setting the global standard for the highest quality lottery games and content delivery that meets and often exceeds responsible gaming standards. We’re bringing five decades of lottery portfolio management experience and player insights to hand-select iLottery games to maximize portfolio performance.”

Scientific Games added that all participating studios and their games must meet robust standards, including responsible gaming criteria, regulatory and product compliance requirements, and lottery best practices.