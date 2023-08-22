Scientific Games wins Lotto NZ lottery technology deal

New Zealand’s national lottery operator Lotto NZ has brought an end to an 18-month procurement process after selecting Scientific Games as its new systems technology provider.

The new seven-year agreement will see Lotto NZ replace its existing core gaming system and online gaming system with fully integrated next-generation technology from Scientific Games that includes a lottery retail system, retail point-of-sale technology, digital lottery platform, and a digital content aggregation hub.

Scientific Games’ advanced Symphony gaming system will support Lotto NZ’s draw-based games engine and communications across its retail network, as well as more than 1,200 retailer point-of-sale terminals and wireless ticket checkers.

The supplier’s digital lottery platform and new SG Content Hub will deliver iLottery games, including draw-based games, eInstant games from Scientific Games and leading lottery-focused game studios from around the world.

The agreement begins with the new systems’ go-live date and may be renewed for up to 12 years.

“Scientific Games’ commitment to providing engaging, socially responsible and leading gaming technology, with the customer firmly at its center, was a great match for Lotto New Zealand’s values and the future focus of our business,” said Lotto NZ CEO Chris Lyman. “We’re confident of a collaborative and successful partnership in the years to come, and we are excited about getting started.

“As we prepare for responsible future growth, it’s important that we appeal to a broad base of New Zealanders by delivering innovative and entertaining digital games that are simple to use, safe and fun. We chose Scientific Games as a technology partner based on the company’s strong understanding of our goals, its range of integrated products and services that will help us reach our goals and its five decades of industry knowledge and experience.”

Lotto NZ has seen a significant shift towards digital over the past three years, with online play now making up around 46 per cent of total sales.

“This is the right time to invest in a fit-for-purpose system that will set us up for the future, support omnichannel growth, and provide New Zealanders the world’s best and safest customer experience,” added Lyman.

Scientific Games president of international Michael Conforti said: “Lotto New Zealand is a recognized leader in the global lottery industry, and we are committed to a technology implementation that will responsibly drive its business to the next level for the benefit of all New Zealanders.

“We are dedicated to helping Lotto New Zealand meet its goal of maximizing returns to New Zealand communities.”

Scientific Games has provided retail instant scratch games to Lotto NZ for more than 30 years.