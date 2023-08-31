This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

IGT signs eInstant games integration deal with Lithuania Lottery

31st August 2023 8:35 am GMT
IGT
SG

International Game Technology (IGT) has entered into a deal to integrate its remote game server (RGS) with Lithuanian lottery operator Euloto.

Through subsidiary IGT Global Solutions Corporation, the supplier will integrate its cloud-based RGS platform with Euloto's iLottery system. This will enable IGT to launch at least 12 eInstant games each year with the lottery, including titles such as Gold Blast, Shocking 6's and Castle Cash.

“IGT's vast content portfolio will complement Euloto's iLottery program and offer our players exciting new games to experience,” said Euloto director Mantas Lebedžinskas. “Deploying IGT's RGS in the cloud also aligns with our goals of providing our players with modern, high-quality solutions, while providing us with the dynamic scalability and reliability required to help grow our business.”

IGT senior vice president of global iLottery Srini Nedunuri commented: “The integration of IGT's cloud-based RGS will reduce the need for Euloto to go through any major iLottery system conversions in the future because the infrastructure in the cloud is always up-to-date.

“This advanced technology enables the Lottery to quickly choose which eInstant games they want to offer to their players from IGT's library of exciting themes and play styles.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) closed marginally lower at $31.84 per share in New York Wednesday.

eInstant Games EULOTO IGT iLottery Lithuania Lottery
