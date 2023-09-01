This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Ohio Lottery extends Scientific Games contract

1st September 2023 9:55 am GMT
SG

Scientific Games has announced the extension of its successful instant game partnership with the Ohio Lottery.

The two-year renewal extends a partnership which began in 2019 and will see the Ohio Lottery continue to utilise Scientific Games’ enhanced portfolio management technology and SCiQ retail ecosystem, providing retailers with improved Scratch-Off inventory management and enhanced experience selling lottery products.

The company has deployed its SCiQ retail ecosystem at more than 800 Ohio Lottery retailers, including two of the largest convenience store chains in the US.

“We thank the Ohio Lottery for having the vision to partner with us on instant games to optimize the product portfolio and generate maximum revenues for education,” said Scientific Games president of Americas and global instant products John Schulz. “Ohio was also one of the first lotteries to launch our breakthrough SCiQ ecosystem at retail, which is the first technology of its kind to help retailers fully manage the lottery category in-store.”

The Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership optimizes Scratch-Offs products through portfolio management and game design services, data-driven analytics, advanced logistics, licensed brand services, and retail sales and marketing support.

The program is used by more than 20 lotteries worldwide.

