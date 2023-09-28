This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

NeoGames rolls out eInstant games with Canada’s Atlantic Lottery

28th September 2023 1:49 pm GMT
NeoGames
SG

NeoGames has expanded its presence in Canada with the launch of its eInstant games with the Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC).

The deal sees the ALC become NeoGames’ second lottery customer in the country and follows an agreement with its NeoPollard Interactive joint venture, which powers the ALC’s iLottery program.

“We are excited to announce the launch of NeoGames Studio’s premium eInstant titles with the Atlantic Lottery,” said NeoGames Studio managing director Hili Shakked. “The partnership is our first content-only deal in Canada, and it underscores our commitment to providing advanced solutions that meet the unique needs of our lottery customers.”

Shakked said that games such Desert Fantasy will enhance ALC's online footprint and attract new audiences, supporting the company's growth in the iLottery market.

“It is a partnership designed to help AL maximize profitability and proceeds to good causes, while also providing players in Atlantic Canada with the best possible gaming experience,” he said.

ALC director of iGaming Robert Lalonde added: “AL is thrilled to launch NeoGames Studio’s innovative content library to further enhance the digital gaming experience in Atlantic Canada.

“Through this partnership, we will aim to expand our game content and broaden our appeal to players, while maintaining our commitment to responsible gambling.”

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed at $27.02 per share in New York Wednesday.

Related Tags
Atlantic Lottery Corp Canada eInstant Games iLottery Lottery NeoGames NeoGames Studio
