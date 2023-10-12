This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

IGT seals long-term lottery system extension in Malaysia

12th October 2023 6:37 am GMT
IGT
SG

International Game Technology (IGT) has signed a new ten-year contract extension with the Pan Malaysian Pools (PMP).

Under the new contract, IGT will upgrade PMP's existing system technology to its central lottery system, Aurora, and provide related system components to help manage and responsibly grow PMP's business.

“Over the last 12 years, IGT has demonstrated its forward-looking lottery expertise by helping PMP introduce innovative and responsible, growth-driving lottery solutions into the market,” said PMP managing director Tan Kong Han.

“IGT's sophisticated Aurora central system and advanced features, as well as its integration with our dmcGO platform, will help PMP provide our players with engaging and convenient lottery experiences over the next decade.”

Jay Gendron, chief operating officer of Global Lottery at IGT, said: “This contract extension marks an exciting new chapter for PMP and IGT, as we continue working together to modernise lottery offerings throughout Malaysia.

“Our world-class Aurora system and special features will provide valuable insights to PMP, helping grow their business and maximize funds for The Community Chest, a charitable trust funded by PMP that focuses on providing financial assistance to educational institutions in Malaysia.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) closed 0.60 per cent lower at $31.26 per share in New York Wednesday.

Related Tags
IGT iLottery Lottery Malaysia
