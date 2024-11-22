This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay

Jackpot.com named lottery partner of 7-Eleven

22nd November 2024 8:01 am GMT

Lottery reseller Jackpot.com has been named as the official lottery courier service partner of 7-Eleven.

The partnership allows 7-Eleven customers in Massachusetts and Ohio to sign up and play lottery games and scratchers on the Jackpot.com app or website.

The programme will initially launch in 600 7-Eleven and Speedway stores across the two states, with a special promotion for convenience store customers.

“We’re thrilled to work with 7-Eleven, the leading retailer of lottery tickets in the country,” said Akshay Khanna, CEO and co-founder of Jackpot.com.

“Leveraging our technology and innovation, we can provide additional convenience for their customers, while adding an additional source of revenue. A true win-win relationship for all.”

Related Tags
iLottery Instant Games Jackpot.com Lottery Massachusetts Ohio United States
Related Articles

Betsson to challenge Swedish regulatory ruling

Swedish regulator issues penalty to Betsson while Bethard sees penalty reduced

Scientific Games expands lottery retail technology across the US

Scientific Games debuts new lottery technology in US

G2E US Special: Exclusive interview with NYX CEO Matt Davey on OpenBet and Nevada sportsbooks

William Hill launches in-store depositing at Nevada 7-Eleven stores

RealGaming.com to accept deposits from 7-Eleven in Nevada

Caesars launches NETELLER solution in New Jersey and Nevada

Singapore Pools to make online move under new betting platform