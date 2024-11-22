Jackpot.com named lottery partner of 7-Eleven

Lottery reseller Jackpot.com has been named as the official lottery courier service partner of 7-Eleven.

The partnership allows 7-Eleven customers in Massachusetts and Ohio to sign up and play lottery games and scratchers on the Jackpot.com app or website.

The programme will initially launch in 600 7-Eleven and Speedway stores across the two states, with a special promotion for convenience store customers.

“We’re thrilled to work with 7-Eleven, the leading retailer of lottery tickets in the country,” said Akshay Khanna, CEO and co-founder of Jackpot.com.

“Leveraging our technology and innovation, we can provide additional convenience for their customers, while adding an additional source of revenue. A true win-win relationship for all.”