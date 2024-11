The District of Columbia’s Office of Lottery and Gaming is looking to overhaul its lottery operations and seeking bids from prospective partners.

The Office of Lottery and Gaming is seeking bids for the supply of gaming systems and related services for traditional lottery games, instant tickets, an iLottery program, and omnichannel second chance drawings.

The contract is expected to be for an initial five-year term with a maximum value of $67.7 million.

The DC Lottery currently offers lotto [...]