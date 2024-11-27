First federally licensed lottery launches in the United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi-based The Game has officially launched the first federally licensed lottery operation in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), offering a grand prize of AED 100 million (approx. €25.9 million).

The UAE Lottery is available to residents in the UAE aged 18 and above, who can now access the lottery’s website to purchase tickets ahead of its inaugural draw on Saturday 14 December.

The live lottery draw will award a Lucky Day grand prize of AED 100 million, alongside 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th prizes. In addition to the Lucky Day lottery draw prizes, seven Lucky Chance IDs are guaranteed to win AED 100,000 each.

The UAE Lottery also offers four types of scratch cards at launch; Oasis Bonanza (AED 5 entry to win up to AED 50,000); Copper Cups (AED 10 entry to win up to AED 100,000); Mega Sails (AED 20 entry to win up to AED 300,000); and Golden 7 (AED 50 entry to win up to AED 1 million).

“Our mission at The UAE Lottery is to inspire people to dream big, aligning with our slogan, 'Dare to Imagine’,” said Bishop Woosley, director of lottery operations at The Game. “We aim to create exciting experiences while promoting responsible play.

“Following a rigorous GCGRA evaluation, our team remains committed ensuring that all operations meet global standards, guaranteeing fairness and transparency from the draw process to the selection of winners.”

The GCGRA commented: “The issuance of a Certificate of Operation by the GCGRA to The UAE Lottery follows a thorough and demanding evaluation process. Our dedicated team ensured the lottery's operations align with the GCGRA's comprehensive regulatory framework, which prioritises consumer protection, upholds the integrity of lottery games, and promotes responsible gaming practices.

“We congratulate The UAE Lottery on achieving these high standards and reaffirm our commitment to maintaining vigilant oversight to safeguard the interests of consumers and all stakeholders. The GCGRA remains dedicated to ensuring all commercial gaming activities within the UAE operate with fairness, transparency, and accountability.”