Swedish state-owned gaming operator Svenska Spel has rolled out its Triss scratchcard games with the country’s leading home appliance retail chain Elon.

The launch marks the first time that Svenska Spel has partnered with a retail chain that offers consumer goods, with Elon’s store on Sveavägen in Stockholm the first to roll out the scratchcards.

Svenska Spel has previously worked with three types of agents, including gaming and tobacco stores, grocery stores, and “on the go” stores such as petrol [...]