ZEAL Network launches new charitable lottery in Germany

Frankfurt-listed lottery provider ZEAL Network has launched a new charitable lottery in Germany through a partnership with non-profit organisation BildungsChancen.

The new lottery freiheit+ gives players the chance to win a combined weekly main prize of €5,000 per month for 15 years, plus an additional immediate payment of €250,000. For every lottery ticket sold, 50 cents will be distributed to non-profit educational projects across Germany.

Freiheit+ is a lottery draw game, in which players select seven numbers between 1 and 35. If at least three numbers match the winning numbers, a prize is paid out. The probability of winning the main prize is 21 times higher than with the German national lottery game, Lotto 6aus49, and every eighth ticket is also rewarded with a prize.

The lottery is currently available via Freiheitplus.de, as well as through ZEAL’s lottery portal Tipp24.com. It will later by integrated into Lotto24.de. Lottery draws take place every Monday.

“We are delighted to launch this exciting new lottery together with BildungsChancen,” said ZEAL Network chief executive Helmut Becker. “Not only the lucky winners will benefit from freiheit+ but also the numerous non-profit educational projects it supports.”

BildungsChancen is owned by Stifterverband für die Deutsche Wissenschaft, a joint initiative started by German companies and foundations to promote improvements in the fields of education, science and innovation, the SOS Children’s Villages Worldwide, and Deutsche Kinder- und Jugendstiftung (German Children and Youth Foundation).

Shares in ZEAL Network SE (FRA:TIM) were trading down 4.27 per cent at €20.20 per share in Frankfurt earlier Wednesday.