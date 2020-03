Lawmakers in Alabama and Louisiana have introduced lottery-related bills this week.

In Alabama, lawmakers have once again introduced a bill to establish a state lottery, noting that many Alabamians already participate in other state lotteries, to the benefit of those states.

The lottery proposal is the second gaming bill to be introduced in Alabama since Governor Kay Ivey established her Study Group for Gambling Policy in February, which will make recommendations on future gambling policy by the end of this [...]