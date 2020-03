Spanish national lottery operator Loterías y Apuestas del Estado (LAE) has suspended the sale of all lottery games in the country after Spain’s Prime Minister imposed drastic measures to combat the coronavirus.

Spain declared a state of emergency over the weekend, with the country's 47m citizens ordered to stay indoors except for necessary trips for at least the next 15 days.

The LAE said that as a result of the “serious and exceptional situation” it has suspended the sale of [...]