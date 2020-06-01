Intralot debuts new online sportsbook for DC Lottery

Athens-listed gaming and lottery supplier Intralot has launched the new online sportsbook for the District of Columbia Office of Lottery and Gaming (DC Lottery).

As part of its current contract with the DC Lottery, GambetDC went live with a soft launch late last week, powered by the Intralot Orion platform.

GambetDC is available throughout the District to players aged 18 or older, except for the federal enclaves that fall within the area defined under the Shipstead-Luce Act and within the two block zones surrounding the district’s four major sports arenas.

In addition to its technology, Intralot is also providing the lottery with a suite of supporting services such as managed trading services (MTS), marketing services, and customer support, while a retail sportsbook solution will be rolled out for the lottery next year.

“We would like to thank the DC Lottery for their trust on our partnership,” said Intralot Group CEO Chris Dimitriadis. “Our state-of-the-art digital sports betting platform, Intralot Orion, will allow players in the District of Columbia to enjoy the convenience of easily wagering anytime, anywhere allowed, while offering them an unparalleled gaming experience.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with the DC Lottery and provide them with our next-generation portfolio and advanced services to drive its performance and accelerate its growth.”

DC Lottery executive director Beth Bresnahan commented: “Our team at the DC Lottery is excited to introduce GambetDC, which will serve to modernize our product portfolio and assist in our mission to maximize the revenue returned to support the District’s vital programs and services.

“While we recognize there will be a limited number of events to wager on at this time, this soft launch will provide us with an opportunity to roll out the GambetDC wagering website to potential players in the District and be best prepared for sports wide scale return to play.”

Intralot US interim CEO Byron Boothe added: “We are thrilled that GambetDC is live in Washington, DC and couldn't be prouder that this was such a successful brand launch for our long-term partners at the DC Lottery.

“We know the passion for sports in DC and hope that this betting experience will satisfy both loyal sports players and novices alike. Most importantly, we are excited to provide the DC Lottery with a complete solution to maximize sports wagering revenues and returns to the District's General Fund aiding the city's economy, thus benefiting all District residents as well as commuters and visitors to the nation’s capital.”

Shares in Intralot SA (ASE:INLOT) were trading up 2.36 per cent to €0.13 per share in Athens Monday morning following the announcement.