UK National Lottery operator Camelot has reported a 10 per cent increase in sales to £7.91bn for the year ended 31 March, with digital sales exceeding £2bn for the first time.

Sales of draw-based games rose 11 per cent to £4.54bn, driven by improvements to the flagship Lotto game, as well as a strong performance from EuroMillions and the continuing popularity of the Set For Life game.

National Lottery scratchcards and online instant win sales rose 8 [...]