This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Playtech
BigTimeGaming

Scientific Games named exclusive distributor of SidePlay eInstant games

11th June 2020 11:04 am GMT
Scientific Games
Scientific Games Lottery

New York-listed supplier Scientific Games has agreed a deal to serve as the exclusive distributor of SidePlay Entertainment’s eInstant games portfolio in North America.

The agreement strengthens Scientific Games’ eInstant games offering, with the Pennsylvania Lottery the first to launch SidePlay’s content through SG's OpenGaming platform.

“We’re delighted to bring exciting new eInstant game entertainment to Pennsylvania Lottery players first through our newly-formed partnership with SidePlay Entertainment,” said Scientific Games vice president of lottery digital content studio Amy Bergette.

“These new games will be a great addition to our offering of iLottery content that can be enjoyed conveniently from players’ desktop or laptop computers, tablets and mobile devices.”

SidePlay Entertainment director Steve Hickson commented: “In partnership with Scientific Games, our team has worked closely with the team at the Pennsylvania Lottery to refine game content for their players. We’re delighted to be helping the lottery broaden the variety of iLottery content available in the state and in turn, providing a significant contribution to programs for older Pennsylvanians.

“We’re looking forward to a continued and successful partnership with both the Pennsylvania Lottery and Scientific Games.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 11.54 per cent lower at $16.75 per share in New York Wednesday.

Related Tags
Instant Games Scientific Games SidePlay Entertainment
Related Articles

Scientific Games adds Fantasy Sports Interactive to OpenMarket platform

FDJ’s Sporting Solutions joins Global Lottery Monitoring System

GI Games Round-up: Scientific Games, Playtech, High 5 Games and more

Scientific Games rolls out contactless gaming solutions as US casinos reopen

Scientific Games names new CFO as Quartieri steps down

MGM Resorts set to reopen first US casinos in Mississippi

Scientific Games hails record iLottery performance for Pennsylvania Lottery

Scientific Games to launch ReelPlay content in New Jersey with Golden Nugget

Gaming Realms agrees new deal with Hasbro for Slingo expansion

Scientific Games wins LOTTO Thüringen instant games deal in Germany

SciPlay grows first quarter profit despite marginal revenue decline

Venue closures cause revenue at Scientific Games to fall by 13% in Q1

Betsson joins All-In Diversity Project as founding member

Gaming stocks return to growth in April

Will DraftKings provide a model for US M&A?

Pragmatic Play
Oryx Gaming
Greentube
Skywind Group
Digitain
Quickspin
BigTimeGaming