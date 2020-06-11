Scientific Games named exclusive distributor of SidePlay eInstant games

New York-listed supplier Scientific Games has agreed a deal to serve as the exclusive distributor of SidePlay Entertainment’s eInstant games portfolio in North America.

The agreement strengthens Scientific Games’ eInstant games offering, with the Pennsylvania Lottery the first to launch SidePlay’s content through SG's OpenGaming platform.

“We’re delighted to bring exciting new eInstant game entertainment to Pennsylvania Lottery players first through our newly-formed partnership with SidePlay Entertainment,” said Scientific Games vice president of lottery digital content studio Amy Bergette.

“These new games will be a great addition to our offering of iLottery content that can be enjoyed conveniently from players’ desktop or laptop computers, tablets and mobile devices.”

SidePlay Entertainment director Steve Hickson commented: “In partnership with Scientific Games, our team has worked closely with the team at the Pennsylvania Lottery to refine game content for their players. We’re delighted to be helping the lottery broaden the variety of iLottery content available in the state and in turn, providing a significant contribution to programs for older Pennsylvanians.

“We’re looking forward to a continued and successful partnership with both the Pennsylvania Lottery and Scientific Games.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 11.54 per cent lower at $16.75 per share in New York Wednesday.