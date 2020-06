The Virginia Lottery will launch its new NeoPollard Interactive-powered iLottery platform next month.

The new platform will allow lottery players to purchase Mega Millions, Powerball and Cash4Life games online for the first time, as well as a range of new online instant win games from suppliers such as IWG.

The lottery plans to release new instant win games each month and also plans to bring other draw games online in the coming year.

NeoPollard has been providing the [...]