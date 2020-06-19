This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Lottoland launches Red Cross digital scratchcards

19th June 2020 8:44 am GMT
Gibraltar-based lottery provider Lottoland has launched a new digital scratchcard in partnership with the British Red Cross.

The digital scratchcard will cost £1 and has a top jackpot prize of £50,000, with 20 pence in every pound to be donated to the British Red Cross.

“We are delighted to be launching this digital scratch card with Lottoland,” said British Red Cross head of corporate partnerships Anna Lovell. “Their support alongside all our partners means we can continue our vital work to reach and protect the most vulnerable people during times of crisis.”

Lottoland CEO Nigel Birrell commented: “The British Red Cross is such an important charity and we are really proud to be able to launch a scratchcard in support of this great cause, and the work that they do.

“As a business, we are always looking for ways to offer our customers more choice through our games and lotto product. This scratchcard is something we are delighted to be offering, by providing an option for those who want to play for a chance to win, as well as supporting a good cause.”

The digital scratchcards release follows the recent launch of Lottoland's first charity-focused lotto in the United Kingdom, the Win-Win Charity Lotto, with a jackpot of £250,000 for every draw and 20p in every pound going to four charities - British Red Cross, Hospice UK, Keep Britain Tidy, and The Marine Conservation Society.

