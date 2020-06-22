Pollard Banknote partners Blackhawk for in-lane instant lottery sales

Toronto-listed lottery supplier Pollard Banknote has partnered Blackhawk Network to launch a new in-lane retail lottery solution.

The partnership will see Pollard Banknote offer lottery scratch games in checkout lanes alongside the range of prepaid cards offered by Blackhawk, enabling retailers to market and sell lottery tickets at the register without requiring lottery terminals or staff.

The solution will drive instant lottery sales by placing the mostly impulse-driven purchases in-lane at major retailers and convenience stores, directly in view of consumers.

“Blackhawk is committed to bringing innovative payment solutions to POS – including lottery – to its vast network of retail partners to help increase reach, loyalty, and revenue,” said Blackhawk Network head of global commerce Brett Narlinger. “Partnering with Pollard Banknote to support its scanACTIV solution is yet another option that can enable our multi-lane retail partners to drive incremental sales and offer greater value and convenience to their customers.”

Pollard Banknote executive vice president of sales and customer development, Jennifer Westbury, commented: “We are excited to partner with an industry leader like Blackhawk and leverage its breadth of retail and payments expertise to expand our lottery products across its expansive network of multi-lane retail partners.

“Pollard Banknote is a proven innovator in the lottery industry and is dedicated to being at the forefront of introducing new solutions for lotteries to expand their player reach and grow sales. scanACTIV is part of our evolving portfolio of cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance retail sales and facilitate in-lane lottery purchases. Our partnership with Blackhawk will further enable us to deliver a more convenient lottery experience, and more importantly, open untapped opportunities for lotteries to increase revenues in support of good causes in their local communities.”

Shares in Pollard Banknote Ltd (TOR:PBL) closed down by 1.42 per cent at CAD$17.40 per share in Toronto Friday.