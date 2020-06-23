Intralot rolls out new CMS platform for Taiwan Sports Lottery

Athens-listed Intralot has launched its content management system with long-term partner the Taiwan Sports Lottery Corporation (TSLC).

The supplier’s Intralot Canvas CMS solution provides the operator with a range of tools around personalization, analytics, player engagement and marketing, as well as a comprehensive set of betting specific functionalities.

As part of the launch, Intralot has also enhanced TSLC’s sportsbook with a new Sportradar-powered esports betting offering, initially for the popular League of Legends game across both retail and online, with other esports titles to be introduced in the near future.

“We are pleased to successfully have integrated the new multi tool CMS, Intralot Canvas that will help us address operational efficiency and achieve a fast time to market response,” said TSLC president Ted Lin. “In addition, the introduction of new esports games in Taiwan will give us the opportunity to enter the fastest growing esports betting market and broaden our audience with players from different segments.”

Intralot Group CEO Chris Dimitriadis commented: “We are excited to see our long standing partner in Taiwan TSLC, paving the way in gaming and keep growing.

“At Intralot, we capitalize on our technological expertise to meet the evolving market demand and help our customers offer steadily an elevated gaming entertainment to their players.”

Shares in Intralot SA (ASE:INLOT) were trading up 2.92 per cent at €0.141 per share in Athens earlier Tuesday.