China’s lottery market posted another decline in May as total lottery sales fell by 18 per cent year-on-year to RMB29.22bn (€3.7bn).

Lottery sales continued to be negatively impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, although sales improved versus the previous month’s RMB23.39bn total.

Welfare Lottery sales fell by 15 per cent year-on-year to RMB14.01bn in May, while Sports Lottery sales were down 20 per cent at RMB15.21bn.

As in the previous month, only three provinces recorded year-on-year sales growth [...]