Sydney-listed lottery provider Jumbo Interactive has signed a new reseller agreement with Tabcorp Holdings.

The revised agreement allows the resale of Tabcorp lottery products online by Jumbo in New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory, Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and Northern Territory for the next ten years up until July 2030.

“The next 10 years will see a lot of advances in the lottery industry both in Australia and abroad,” said Jumbo CEO and founder Mike Veverka.” The [...]