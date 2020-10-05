Sportech extends UK Tote Group licensing and services deal

London-listed sports betting technology provider Sportech has extended its partnership with the UK Tote Group through a new multi-year licensing and services contract.

The agreement assures continued delivery of pools betting technology and services through Sportech’s Quantum System, which powers the Tote’s domestic pool betting, as well as international commingling for access to global horseracing and other sporting pools.

Quantum System is also used by the Tote and its partners to offer the international Tote Superpools in partnership with the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

“As announced at our interim results in September, extending client relationships is a key strategic initiative to help drive incremental growth at Sportech and we are delighted to extend our relationship with the Tote and solidify our work with their progressive team,” said Sportech CEO Richard McGuire. “The Tote is setting incredible new standards of innovation in pools betting, both domestically and globally, and we will continue to provide the foundations on which they build.”

UK Tote Group managing director Mark Kemp commented: “Sportech continues to provide stable, large scale global technology and software services, supporting the product innovation and development for our UK and International Tote growth plans.

“We are pleased to be continuing our relationship with Sportech and look forward to their ongoing excellent support of our mission, to innovate and grow pool betting across the world.”

Shares in Sportech plc (LSE:SPO) were trading 2.76 per cent lower at 16.75 pence per share in London Monday morning.