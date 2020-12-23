This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

MansionBet extends Newbury Racecourse sponsorship

23rd December 2020 7:28 am GMT

Gibraltar-based online sports betting operator MansionBet has expanded its UK horse racing sponsorship portfolio with a new two-year deal with Newbury Racecourse.

The operator will sponsor the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle and supporting card on Tuesday 29 December at Newbury as part of a wider partnership with the racecourse that includes the MansionBet Spring Cup in 2021.

“2020 has been naturally very challenging for many and we are incredibly grateful for partners such as MansionBet who have supported us during behind-closed-doors racing,” said Newbury Racecourse sponsorship manager Lara Johnston. “Challow Hurdle Day is one of our most popular racedays of the year and MansionBet are a perfect partner for the festive event. It is even more positive that this year we are able to welcome back a limited crowd to enjoy the live action.

“Our relationship with MansionBet has gone from strength to strength over the last couple of years and, as we look forward to a more optimistic 2021, having their support is very important to us. We look forward to working with their team once again.”

Mansion chief marketing officer David Murphy commented: “We are delighted to continue our support of British Racing in 2021, which includes Newbury Racecourse. We are particularly excited to be taking over the sponsorship of the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle in both 2020 and 2021.

“We’ve taken huge strides forward with our racing product over the last year and continue to make significant improvements to deliver the best offering to our customers.”

