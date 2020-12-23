This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Softswiss
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

BetMakers secures Jamaican fixed odds racing contract

23rd December 2020 9:49 am GMT

Sydney-listed betting technology supplier BetMakers has won a five-year contract to provide managed trading services and data distribution to Jamaican betting and gaming operator Supreme Ventures.

The deal will see BetMakers manage fixed-odds horse race betting in the market through its Managed Trading Services subsidiary, covering Jamaican and international race meetings and retail and online betting channels.

BetMakers will also distribute racing data and odds from Jamaica’s Caymanas Park racetrack on an exclusive basis to international online betting operators.

“We are excited to partner with Supreme Ventures and Caymanas Park to bring fixed-odds betting on horse racing into Jamaica and to export the Caymanas Park race meetings through our Global Racing Network to the rest of the world,” said BetMakers chief executive Todd Buckingham.

“This new deal again highlights our business model and intentions to partner with regulated race tracks and licensed wagering operators across the world to help sustain and grow any region’s recing industry through a globalisation of racing using BetMakers’ data and technology platforms.”

Buckingham added that the economic impact of the deal is hard to quantify, although the board of BetMakers’ believes it will have a material impact on revenue once the commercial arrangements have been implemented.

Supreme Ventures chairman Gary Peart said that the fixed odds innovation that BetMakers has championed in North America will deliver a huge benefit to the global racing industry as it competes against other sports in an increasingly competitive sports betting market.

“We are very proud to be one of the first tracks that will implement the sophisticated fixed odds system that BetMakers provides, and we see this new deal as a major transformational change for the Jamaican horse racing industry,” Peart added.

“What BetMakers are bringing to the table for Supreme Ventures and Caymanas Park provides the racing industry in Jamaica with a tremendous boost and opportunity for major growth as well as vastly benefitting the Jamaican betting public.”

Shares in BetMakers Technology Group Ltd. (ASX:BET) closed 6.38 per cent higher on the news at AUD$0.75 per share in Sydney Wednesday, having set a new 52-week high of $0.795 per share a day earlier.

Related Tags
Betmakers Technology Group Horse Racing Jamaica Sports Betting Supreme Ventures
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Taking Tekkorp to the top

Sportech engages with Standard General with view to possible sale

BetMakers eyes global expansion with Sportech Tote acquisition

PointsBet partners BetMakers to enter US horse racing market

BetMakers to raise $35m to fund US sports betting expansion

Betmakers to bring fixed odds betting to New Jersey’s Monmouth Park

BetMakers extends racing partnership with William Hill

BetMakers shares soar after New Jersey horse racing deal

GVC’s Neds goes live with BetMakers racing channel

Betmakers’ shares surge over 50% on GVC racing partnership

BetMakers launches new racing channel for PointsBet in Australia

SIS seals greyhound racing distribution deal with BetMakers

BetMakers agrees racing distribution deal with Betgenius as shares drop 22%

Australia’s BetMakers secures investment from Tekkorp Capital

GI Stocks: Majority of iGaming shares suffer in torrid third quarter

Pragmatic Play
Digitain
Pariplay
Every Matrix
Skywind
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic