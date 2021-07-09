This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

RMG agrees extended rights deal with British racecourses

9th July 2021 8:20 am GMT

Racecourse Media Group will continue to provide audio-visual coverage and data from British horse racing under a five-year extension to its rights licence with British racecourses.

The contract extension covers 35 racecourses for licensed betting office (LBO) rights and 33 racecourses for all other aspects of media rights, including streaming, direct to home, terrestrial TV and international betting and non-betting, until December 31, 2028.

RMG is fully owned by its racecourse shareholder’s and directs 100 per cent of its profit back to racecourses, making it the biggest single funder of British horseracing.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of RMG, I thank our shareholders for the trust and confidence they have once more placed in RMG,” said RMG chairman Roger Lewis.

“This is a pivotal moment for British racing. The RMG Racecourses, with a unity of purpose, have created business clarity and confidence for years to come. The certainty which this landmark, long-term agreement provides is very special for everyone involved in British racing.

“The RMG Board pays particular tribute to the outstanding leadership of the RMG CEO, Martin Stevenson, who together with his great team of RMG executives navigated this complex and detailed process with rigour, patience and clear focus.”

Commenting on the contract extension, Stevenson said: “It is a matter of great pride that racecourses have placed their rights in RMG’s hands again. RMG has a superb team, who, from the production to the commercial offices, are committed to ensuring first-class output and long-term sustainable growth for our racecourses.

“This will be achieved by continuing to create innovative and different ways of bringing the sport to life and showcasing it to our broad range of audiences. This is also made possible by our much-valued media, technical, broadcast, commercial and bookmaking partners, and, of course, the owners, trainers, breeders, jockeys and stable staff.”

Horse Racing Racecourse Media Group United Kingdom
