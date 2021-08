Veterinarian Kristian Rhein and leading trainer Jorge Navarro have pled guilty to distributing and administering unregulated substances in order to enhance the performance of racehorses under their care.

Navarro pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil in New York on Wednesday, with Rhein having pled guilty a week earlier.

The pair are accused of the distribution of adulterated and misbranded drugs with the intent to improve race performance and obtain prize money from racetracks throughout [...]