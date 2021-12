Sydney-listed betting technology provider BetMakers Technology Group has signed an agreement to serve as the exclusive provider of pari-mutuel racing services to Caesars Entertainment’s retail sportsbooks in Nevada.

The initial agreement between BetMakers and William Hill US Holdco Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Caesars, covers an initial five-year term with an option to renew and includes Caesar’s operations in Las Vegas.

The deal also includes the possibility for BetMakers to become Caesars’ racing partner in other US [...]