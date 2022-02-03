Playtech to develop new gaming content with The Jockey Club

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has signed a new five-year partnership to develop a range of products based on the famous races and racecourses operated by The Jockey Club.

The international agreement gives Playtech the rights to develop content across various product verticals including casino, live casino, poker, virtual sports and bingo.

The first games to be launched under the partnership will go live ahead of this year’s Cheltenham Festival in March, and will include a new RNG casino game that will be the latest addition to Playtech’s Sporting Legends suite.

"At Playtech, we are committed to developing the most engaging branded content,” said Playtech casino director James Frendo. “By partnering with an iconic sporting institution such as The Jockey Club, we are able to create a full range of exceptional and exciting cross-product content.

"Partnering with globally recognised brands is a key pillar of our branded content strategy as we look to deliver a unique and engaging responsible gambling experience to our customers.”

The Jockey Club chief commercial officer Charlie Boss added: “We are delighted to partner with Playtech, whose industry leading software and expertise will help translate the success of our historic brands into the iGaming market for the first time. Playtech also share our values on putting safer gambling at the heart of their products.”

The Jockey Club was founded in 1750 and is the largest commercial racecourse group in Britain, operating the Randox Grand National at Aintree, the Cheltenham Festival, The Cazoo Derby Festival at Epsom Downs and the QIPCO Guineas Festival in Newmarket.

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 12.50 per cent higher at 662.50 pence per share in London Thursday morning following news of a possible cash offer for Playtech after Wednesday’s unsuccessful shareholder meeting to approve the sale of the business to Aristocrat Leisure.