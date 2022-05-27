Svenska Spel Sport & Casino partners Svensk Travsport

Swedish betting and gaming operator Svenska Spel Sport & Casino is enhancing its horse race betting offering in Sweden through a new cooperation with Svensk Travsport.

The new three-year partnership includes access to Svensk trotting sports data, as well as audio and video streaming rights, with Svenska Spel joining Kindred Group’s Unibet and Svensk Travsport’s own ATG brand in providing the service to Swedish customers.

“This agreement creates good conditions for being able to develop a complete offer of Swedish trotting to our customers,” said Svenska Spel Sport & Casino CEO Fredrik Wastenson. “We have a successful history of delivering unique and in-house developed sports products, we will continue to do so when we now have this collaboration in place.

“This is also an important first step towards being able to participate and contribute to and develop the sport that we have been looking forward to for so long.”

Svensk Travsport CEO Maria Croon commented: “We look forward to the collaboration with Svenska Spel Sport & Casino, which is a large and important player in the gaming market. We have high hopes that this can further increase interest in the trotting sport in the future. Svensk Travsport has taken new steps towards the future and it is an exciting development we are in.”

Svenska Spel Sport & Casino already offers games on French trotting through a collaboration with France’s leading horse race betting operator PMU.

Svenska Spel’s agreement comes a week after Unibet agreed its own partnership with Svensk Travsport, with a new trotting product expected to launch in time for Elitloppet Weekend, which begins today.

“Through our sponsorships and other CSR initiatives, we are one of the country's largest contributors to Swedish sports today,” said Unibet Sweden manager Philip Lagström. “We are also very proud to be able to contribute directly to trotting and strengthen our position in the Swedish market going forward.

“We see trotting as an incredibly exciting area to broaden our business into. The agreement with Svensk Travsport gives us the opportunity to offer our customers an even better experience through our self-developed horse racing product. We look forward to a strong collaboration with Svensk Travsport.”