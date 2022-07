Tabcorp-owned horse racing content distributor Sky Racing (Sky) has secured the rights to broadcast and distribute Victorian greyhound racing for the next four years.

The partnership with Greyhound Racing Victoria (GRV) will create additional content across the Sky Racing network and drive wagering growth throughout TAB’s digital and retail networks, the company said.

The partnership, which appoints Sky as GRV’s domestic, digital and international vision broadcaster and distributor, will result in an increase in air time for [...]