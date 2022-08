The new National Tote agreed to by India’s Turf Clubs will go live on 28 August with racing from Hyderabad Race Club. The National Tote will collect horse racing bets from across the different Turf Clubs and is intended to provide a larger, less volatile pool, as well as better dividends for customers.

NorthAlley’s FortisTOTE system is powering the National Tote and the Turf Authority of India (TAI) hopes it will give a boost to the [...]