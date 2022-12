Webis Holdings-owned advanced deposit wagering (ADW) business WatchandWager.com has struck an agreement to accept bets on all racetracks operated by Monarch Content Management Group in 2023.

Monarch is fully owned by the Stronach Group, a leading racetrack and technology operator in North America, with the new deal allowing WatchandWager players to wager on races at Golden Gate Fields, Gulfstream Park, Laurel Park, Pimlico, and Santa Anita Park, among others.

Based near Miami, Florida, Gulfstream Park is a [...]