The Horserace Betting Levy Board (HBLB) believes UK Levy income will be around £99 million for the year ended 31 March 2023, based on the provisional submissions from the majority of Levy-paying bookmakers.

The HBLB had anticipated that the Levy yield would be in the range of £90 million to £95 million, with a small possibility of a figure higher than this. If the figure of £99 million is confirmed, it would mark the best yield [...]