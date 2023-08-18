This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Caesars Racebook continues US expansion with New York launch

18th August 2023 9:30 am GMT
Caesars Entertainment has rolled out its Caesars Racebook app in New York, the seventeenth state to go live with the horse racing account wagering platform.

Horse racing fans in the Empire State can now enjoy pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing content from more than 300 tracks around the world, all tied to the Caesars Rewards loyalty program.

Powered by NYRA Bets, Caesars Racebook’s debut in New York builds on the success of recent launches in sixteen states, including California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

“Building on the popularity of our Caesars Sportsbook app, we are thrilled to launch Caesars Racebook in New York during the heart of the Saratoga race meet,” said Caesars Digital senior vice president and chief development officer Dan Shapiro. “Caesars has a deep-rooted commitment to horse racing, and we couldn't have a better partner to bring a premier horse racing mobile wagering experience to racing fans.”

NYRA Bets president Tony Allevato said: “This is an important expansion of the partnership between NYRA Bets and Caesars Racebook that will contribute to the success of horse racing in New York State now and in the future.”

As a longtime supporter of horse racing, Caesars is the presenting sponsor of the National Horseplayers Championship hosted annually at the recently rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas, and operates horse racing tracks at Harrah’s Hoosier Park, Horseshoe Indianapolis, Harrah’s Philadelphia, and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs.

The company also recently broke ground on Harrah’s Columbus Racing & Casino, a casino, sportsbook, and mile-long thoroughbred racetrack coming to Nebraska in 2024.

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) closed 1.51 per cent lower at $52.70 per share in New York Thursday.

Caesars Entertainment Caesars Racebook Horse Racing New York NYRA Bets Sports Betting United States
