BetMakers Technology Group’s Global Tote division has signed an exclusive deal to provide a new pari-mutuel wagering solution to Selangor Turf Club in Malaysia.

The ten-year agreement expands upon a content and sponsorship arrangement between BetMakers and Kuala Lumpur-based Selangor Turf Club agreed last year.

Global Tote will replace the club’s current pari-mutuel wagering system with its Quantum tote engine for the its racetrack and off-track wagering facilities.

The new solution will be delivered as a fully managed [...]