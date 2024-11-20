BetMakers inks strategic partnership with Delasport

BetMakers Technology Group has signed a strategic agreement to provide its fixed odds horse race betting solution to Delasport.

The collaboration will see BetMakers’ Price Manager solution integrated into Delasport’s offering, providing its operator partners with pricing tools, automated trading strategies, and machine learning algorithms.

“This partnership with Delasport is another significant step in releasing our Price Manager fixed odds solution into new markets with esteemed B2B partners,” said BetMakers CEO Jake Henson.

“Delasport’s decision to adopt Price Manager highlights the strength and sophistication of our offerings. We look forward to working with Oren and his team to deliver innovation and cutting-edge betting products to Delasport’s customers.”

Oren Cohen Shwartz, CEO of Delasport, commented: “Integrating BetMakers’ Price Manager solution marks an important step in our commitment to delivering top-tier racing solutions to our partners and their players.

“This collaboration with the BetMaker’s talented team enables us to offer a more sophisticated, dynamic betting experience, finely tailored for markets such as the UK, Ireland and beyond, further strengthening our presence in these and other territories.”

Shares in BetMakers Technology Group Ltd. (ASX:BET) surged 19.79 per cent to close at AU$0.12 per share in Sydney Wednesday.