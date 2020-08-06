This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BlueRibbon enters social casino sector with Chumba Casino deal

6th August 2020 7:43 am GMT

Malta-based marketing solutions provider BlueRibbon Software has entered the social casino space for the first time through a partnership with Virtual Gaming Worlds’ Chumba Casino.

The agreement will see Chumba Casino utilise BlueRibbon’s player engagement solution and gamification tools to drive player engagement and brand loyalty at the social casino.

“Entering into such an esteemed partnership with the highly regarded Virtual Gaming Worlds’ Chumba Casino is an incredible feat for us at BlueRibbon, as the likes of such a union has never been achieved before,” said BlueRibbon co-founder and CEO Amir Askarov. “In the past, the social casino has relied exclusively on its internal steam to upscale its offerings.

“Now, in tandem with our independent and intelligently designed Player Engagement Platform, Chumba Casino is equipped to unleash the full potential of their sweepstakes jackpots to deliver a superior player experience.”

Chumba Casino general manager Lloyd Melnick added: “We are excited to be leveraging BlueRibbon’s fantastic loyalty tools, which will allow us to further entertain and delight our most engaged players.”

