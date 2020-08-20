GAN to launch social casino for Route 66 Casino in New Mexico

New York-listed gaming technology supplier GAN has entered into a deal to expand into New Mexico in partnership with Laguna Development Corporation (LDC).

GAN will power a new social casino platform for LDC’s Route 66 Casino property, located just outside of Albuquerque, with the Simulated Gaming offering expected to launch during the third quarter.

The agreement also provides GAN with the opportunity to supply online sports wagering to LDC in New Mexico, should enabling legislation be passed in the state.

“We are pleased to begin this partnership with LDC in bringing its Route 66 Casino online with our Simulated Gaming solution,” said GAN chief commercial officer Jeff Berman. “New Mexico gaming is an over $1bn industry, and we look forward to working closely with LDC to further engage and increase its customer base as GAN continues to strengthen its position as the leading B2B enterprise software solution provider to US land-based casinos.”

LDC becomes GAN’s 18th US casino operator client and 8th major Native American casino operator to select GAN as its online gaming software service provider since the launch of Simulated Gaming in 2014.

“In the current environment, simulated gaming is more important than ever to our brands,” said LDC chief operating officer Tim Perkins. “We are extremely pleased with GAN and excited about the technology they bring to the table for our guests. We are looking forward to the launch and a long partnership into the future.”

Shares in GAN Ltd (NSQ:GAN) closed down 1.65 per cent at US$24.46 per share in New York Wednesday.