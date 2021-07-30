GAN to launch social casino for Treasure Island Las Vegas

New York-listed gaming solutions provider GAN has entered into an agreement to power a new social casino offering for Las Vegas' Treasure Island Hotel & Casino.

Treasure Island will become GAN's 18th social casino client and the first on the Las Vegas Strip, and will integrate the new online offering with its retail casino rewards program.

"Our simulated gaming technology and software continues to demonstrate its industry-leading position, and our premier list of partners is growing as a result," said GAN senior vice president of sales Marcus Yoder. "We are very excited to partner with Treasure Island - a premier asset located on the Las Vegas Strip. Players and guests have been patronizing the iconic property for nearly 30 years, and we are thrilled to offer those players and guests new ways to engage and play with Treasure Island."

Treasure Island director of slot marketing Pascal Tang commented: "With the world of gaming always evolving, players around the globe are constantly searching for new and exciting ways to stay engaged with their favorite games, brands, and casinos.

"With that in mind, it was clear to us that the digital space will become more and more important in the future. Therefore, we are excited to partner with GAN, a proven B2B operator with a customizable and tailored technology solution, in order to continue to drive player loyalty, brand awareness, and new revenue opportunities."

Despite the ongoing expansion of regulated real-money online gaming in the United States, the activity remains prohibited in Nevada, limiting operators to social casino offerings.

Shares in GAN Ltd (NASDAQ:GAN) closed 4.14 per cent lower at $15.50 per share in New York Thursday.