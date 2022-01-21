This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Greentube expands US social casino presence with GAN

21st January 2022 8:13 am GMT
Greentube, the interactive division of gaming supplier Novomatic, has rolled out its social casino content with GAN-powered brands in the United States.

Greentube has rolled out a range of games to GAN-powered social casino operators, including The Chickasaw Nation (Oklahoma), San Manuel Digital (California), The Snoqualmie Tribe (Washington), and Penn Interactive (nationwide).

Initial titles include Diamond Cash: Mighty Elephant, and popular land-based favourites Apollo God of the Sun, Strike it Gold Winways, and Fuzanlong.

Further social titles will be added to GAN's platform in the coming weeks as Greentube continues to strengthen its presence in the US social casino market. 

“We are excited about our partnership in the US with GAN, in which we have furthered our relationship by launching social content via 16 of its gaming sites,” said Greentube head of sales and key account management Markus Antl. “The US is a hugely important market for us heading into 2022, and this alliance gives players from coast to coast the chance to access and enjoy a large selection of our most popular games.”

GAN chief executive Dermot Smurfit said: “Greentube is renowned across the world for its engaging and highly entertaining games, so the opportunity to be able to showcase a bespoke selection of social titles in the high-growth US market is a major boon for both our operator brands and the players who can now access iconic gaming experiences.”

Shares in GAN Ltd (NASDAQ:GAN) closed 2.16 per cent lower at $6.80 per share in New York Thursday.

