International Game Technology (IGT) has reached a preliminary agreement to settle a class action lawsuit against the company and its former social gaming subsidiary DoubleDown Interactive.

The case dates back to April 2018, when the US Court of Appeals for the ninth circuit ruled that free-to-play social casino games constitute illegal online gambling under Washington state law, including the Recovery of Money Lost at Gambling Act (RMLGA) and the Washington Consumer Protection Act.

This prompted class action [...]