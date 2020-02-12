This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Login/Register
Optima

Kindred partners Caesars for market access in Indiana and Iowa

12th February 2020 11:30 am GMT
Caesars Entertainment

Stockholm-listed Kindred Group has entered into an agreement with US casino operator Caesars Entertainment to secure access to Indiana and Iowa’s online sports betting markets.

The ten-year agreements see Kindred’s Unibet brand partner with Caesars’ Horseshoe Hammond property in Indiana and Harrah’s Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino in Iowa.

The deal will allow Kindred to expand its online sports betting offering to four states, with the Unibet brand already live in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and also includes the potential to add more states in future.

“We are thrilled to further extend our presence in the US together with one of the world’s most renowned and diversified casino-entertainment providers,” said Kindred US senior vice president Manuel Stan. “Caesars’ geographical spread in the US gives us a unique opportunity to build our footprint, with Indiana and Iowa next in line and potential other states lined up.

“We also share Caesars’ vision to offer customers an unforgettable experience where every guest is treated like a Caesar.”

Caesars Entertainment executive vice president Christian Stuart commented: “As Caesars Entertainment continues to gain state approval for legalised sports betting in the US, we look forward to adding Kindred to our list of sports betting partners in certain states. Caesars can continue to operate its own sports betting offering under the Caesars Sports brand in these states.”

In related news, Kindred has extended its partnership with platform provider Pala Interactive following its successful launch in Pennsylvania last November.

The new multi-year license agreement will see Pala provide its platform to the operator in Indiana and Iowa, including its player account management system, sports betting content from Kambi, as well as a full suite of marketing technology and online casino products as and when regulations allow.

“It has been a pleasure to launch the Kindred Group in Pennsylvania,” said Pala Interactive chief executive Jim Ryan. “We are incredibly proud that such an innovative company has trusted our flexible and capable gaming platform to grow their business in Indiana and Iowa.”

Kindred’s Stan added: “Kindred is delighted with the successful implementation of Pala’s online gaming platform in Pennsylvania and Pala Interactive was the obvious choice when we decided to enter new US states.”

Shares in Kindred Group plc (STO:KIND) were trading up 3.97 per cent at SEK55.00 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning, while shares in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NSQ:CZR) closed up 0.99 per cent at $14.26 in New York Tuesday.

Related Tags
Caesars Entertainment Indiana Iowa Kindred Group Pala Interactive Sports Betting Unibet United States
Related Articles

Kindred posts full year revenue growth despite Q4 struggles

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 winners 2020

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 of 2020

Gaming Intelligence Poker Operator of the Year – PokerStars

Gaming Intelligence Socially Responsible operator of the Year – Betsson

Gaming Intelligence Poker Supplier of the Year – Relax Gaming

Gaming Intelligence One To Watch Supplier Award – Skywind Group

Presenting the Gaming Intelligence Awards 2020 shortlist

FSB appoints industry veteran Susan Ball to board

GI Games Round-up: SG Digital, Golden Rock Studios and more

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50

Stock Index

Kindred shares suffer as weak betting margins impact Q4 results

Britain’s online gambling harm parliamentary group discovers football streaming

Kindred donates European Handball Championship rights to charity

Finnplay
Last kingdom
betb2b
SG Reimagine
NSOFT
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
SBTECH
Playtech
Optima