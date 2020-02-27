Sports data providers secure rights to 16 European football leagues

Leading sports data providers Stats Perform, Sportradar and Genius Sports have secured a three-year extension for the live betting data rights to the Association of European Professional Football Leagues.

Following an initial agreement that began in 2017 with just eight European football leagues, the new non-exclusive deals encompass official betting data collection and supply rights for sixteen football leagues.

As official betting data partners, Stats Perform, Sportradar and Genius Sports will receive access to optimal positions in-stadia for the collection of live data, allowing them to offer the most accurate and reliable data services to their betting operator customers.

“This partnership captures one of the key aims of the European Leagues when it comes to providing valuable and innovative services to our member leagues,” said European Leagues managing director Jacco Swart. “The European Leagues are uniquely positioned to take advantage of opportunities such as these and we look forward to continuing to support the development of our members in relation to league business development.

“I’m delighted that we have not only been able to continue the relationship we have developed with these companies but that the number of leagues participating in this collective commercial project increased significantly which is the best proof that this approach functions.”

The new agreement comprises sixteen professional football leagues including: The Austrian Bundesliga, Belgium ProLeague, Czech Ligová Fotbalová Asociace, Danish Divisionsforeningen, Finnish Football League Association, Greek Super League, Israeli Professional Football League, Professional Football League of Kazakhstan, Latvian Football Higher League, Dutch Eredivisie, Norwegian Toppfotball, Liga Portugal, Romanian Liga Profesionista de Fotbal, Serbian Super Liga, Swedish Föreningen Elitfotboll and Swiss Football League.

“This expanded partnership with the European Leagues outlines our commitment to providing sports with a fair and transparent return from betting on their games,” said Genius Sports managing director Steven Burton. “Each of the leagues included in this agreement has control over how their data is collected and distributed, affording vital visibility to safeguard their competitions.”

Sportradar managing director sports partnerships David Lampitt commented: “Sportradar is very pleased to partner with the EL given the progressive approach they have adopted for this deal.

“We view cooperation as key to the integrity, growth and sustainability of global sport, and we look forward to continuing to work together in an open, transparent and collaborative manner for the benefit of the leagues.”

Stats Perform chief rights officer Alex Rice added: “Stats Perform is delighted to continue and expand our partnership with European Leagues.

“The transparent and progressive approach taken by European Leagues, provides value and security for the member leagues and encourages the collection and distribution of high-quality fast data with the utmost integrity to the betting markets.”