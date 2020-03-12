This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
SBTECH
Quickspin
NetEnt

Kambi introduces retail sportsbooks in Illinois and Michigan

12th March 2020 10:11 am GMT

Stockholm-listed sports betting supplier Kambi has launched new retail sportsbooks for Rush Street Interactive in Illinois and Penn National Gaming in Michigan.

Penn National Gaming’s Greektown Casino in Detroit accepted its first sports bet yesterday, with Michigan becoming the 10thstate in which the Kambi Sportsbook is live.

The Greektown Sportsbook has been fitted with 40 Kambi-powered sports betting kiosks and four betting windows.

Earlier this week Rush Street Interactive accepted the first legal sports bet in Illinois, with former Chicago Blackhawk Eddy Olczyk placing the ceremonial opening bet at the new Rivers Casino Sportsbook, which comprises 30 kiosks and five betting windows.

An online launch in Illinois will take place later this year while Kambi awaits enabling online legislation in Michigan.

“Kambi’s record for quality and swift delivery is central to our ongoing US progress, and we are delighted to have powered two more market firsts for our partners,” said Kambi chief commercial officer Max Meltzer.

“When people look back at this historic period of legalising sports wagering across the US, they will see Kambi was the supplier powering the most firsts and our partners becoming the market leaders in their respective states. It’s all encompassed in our Partner with Confidence strategy.”

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) were trading down 2.78 per cent at SEK105.00 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.

Related Tags
Greektown Casino Illinois Kambi Michigan Penn National Gaming Rivers Casino Rush Street Interactive Sports Betting
Related Articles

Singular appoints new head of legal and compliance

Global Gaming 555 eyes return to profitability with casino expansion and new sportsbook

Kambi debuts retail sportsbook in Mississippi with Ameristar Vicksburg

US expansion takes Kambi to record revenue high in Q4 2019

Kindred partners Caesars for market access in Indiana and Iowa

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 of 2020 – Acquisition specialists

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 winners 2020

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 of 2020

SBTech bolsters Spanish presence with Wanabet.es deal

Gaming Intelligence Sports Betting Supplier of the Year – SBTech

Presenting the Gaming Intelligence Awards 2020 shortlist

FSB appoints industry veteran Susan Ball to board

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50

Stock Index

DraftKings reveals finances; confirms move from Kambi platform

Skywind Group
Pragmatic Solutions
NSOFT
Playtech
SBTECH
RedTiger