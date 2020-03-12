Kambi introduces retail sportsbooks in Illinois and Michigan

Stockholm-listed sports betting supplier Kambi has launched new retail sportsbooks for Rush Street Interactive in Illinois and Penn National Gaming in Michigan.

Penn National Gaming’s Greektown Casino in Detroit accepted its first sports bet yesterday, with Michigan becoming the 10thstate in which the Kambi Sportsbook is live.

The Greektown Sportsbook has been fitted with 40 Kambi-powered sports betting kiosks and four betting windows.

Earlier this week Rush Street Interactive accepted the first legal sports bet in Illinois, with former Chicago Blackhawk Eddy Olczyk placing the ceremonial opening bet at the new Rivers Casino Sportsbook, which comprises 30 kiosks and five betting windows.

An online launch in Illinois will take place later this year while Kambi awaits enabling online legislation in Michigan.

“Kambi’s record for quality and swift delivery is central to our ongoing US progress, and we are delighted to have powered two more market firsts for our partners,” said Kambi chief commercial officer Max Meltzer.

“When people look back at this historic period of legalising sports wagering across the US, they will see Kambi was the supplier powering the most firsts and our partners becoming the market leaders in their respective states. It’s all encompassed in our Partner with Confidence strategy.”

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) were trading down 2.78 per cent at SEK105.00 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.