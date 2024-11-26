This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Kambi agrees new on-property sportsbook deal in Illinois

26th November 2024 10:40 am GMT

Kambi Group has agreed a deal to supply its retail sportsbook solution to Wind Creek Hospitality’s new gaming and entertainment resort in Illinois.

The multi-year agreement will see Kambi provide betting kiosks, Bring Your Own Device technology, and its Bet Builder product to Wind Creek Chicago Southland, which opened earlier this month with a 70,000 square foot gaming floor featuring 1,400 slot machines and 56 table games.

The partnership with Wind Creek Hospitality, an entity of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, also includes provisions to explore potential online expansion.

“We’re delighted to partner with Wind Creek Hospitality to bring our industry-leading sportsbook technology to Wind Creek Chicago Southland,” said Kambi Group CEO Werner Becher. “This deal not only showcases the trust tribal operators place in Kambi but also our continued commitment to delivering superior sports betting experiences.

“We look forward to collaborating closely with Wind Creek to offer an exciting sportsbook at their new venture in Chicago.”

Wind Creek Hospitality chief operating officer Brent Pinkston commented: “With the opening of our new Wind Creek Chicago Southland property, it was essential we partnered with a leader in B2B sports betting provision such as Kambi.

“We are committed to delivering world-class entertainment solutions to our guests and Kambi’s proven track record and innovative technology will help us to deliver a best-in-class sportsbook product.”

Illinois’ sports betting market grew by 21 per cent to $1.31 billion in September, with the online sector making up the bulk of the total as wagers rose 22 per cent to $1.27 billion, and the smaller retail sector remaining unchanged at $34.9 million.

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) were trading 1.76 per cent lower at SEK106.00 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.

