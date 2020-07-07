Leap Gaming secures virtual sports deal with Stoiximan and Betano

Malta-based virtual sports provider Leap Gaming has secured a deal to launch its portfolio of games with OPAP-owned operators Stoiximan and Betano.

The agreement extends the operators’ existing virtual sports offering with content from Leap Gaming’s portfolio, covering football, tennis, horse racing, greyhounds, trotting, speedway and golf games.

“We are delighted to partner with Stoiximan/Betano and provide our virtual sports to their extensive footprint,” said Leap Gaming customer success manager Andreea Spiteri. “Stoiximan/Betano is one of the fastest growing operators in Europe and has gone from strength to strength in the last few years.

“We are confident Leap’s virtual sports suite will complement Stoiximan and Betano’s gaming and sports portfolio extremely well; and we look forward to starting a meaningful and long-lasting partnership.”

Stoiximan/Betano virtual sports manager Vangelis Kalloudis said: “Virtual sports betting is an integral part of our portfolio providing a constant flow of events to our customers. Our partnership with Leap Gaming, a top tier virtual sports provider, enriches our content and enhances our customer product offer.

“The virtual sports content we receive from Leap Gaming and the pipeline of new games which they are working on, will further enhance our virtual sports portfolio, providing a high level of entertainment to our customers.”

Ed McDermott, CEO of London-listed FastForward, which owns a 43.4 per cent interest in Leap Gaming, added: “We are delighted that Leap Gaming has entered into this agreement with Stoiximan/Betano representing another step in its exciting growth phase as it continues to rapidly develop new products, create new partnerships and expand its global reach to build its market share.

“Leap has seen a 95 per cent year-on-year increase in revenues in the first five months of 2020 and we look forward to providing further updates as it continues to expand the reach of its cutting edge immersive games.”

Shares in FastForward Innovations Ltd (LSE:FFWD) were trading up 2.80 per cent at 5.50 pence per share in London earlier Tuesday.